Victims of Fiery Crash Identified

Lakewood—The four people killed last week when a semi slammed into stopped traffic on eastbound I-70 near the Colorado Mills Shopping Center were all men from Colorado. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified them as 61 year old Doyle Harrison of Hudson, 67 year old William Bailey of Arvada, Miguel Arellano of Denver and 69 year old Stanley Politano of Arvada who was the executive vice president of casino development company Jacobs Entertainment. Investigators say they were all in separate vehicles. The explosive, fiery crash last Thursday afternoon involved 28 vehicles, including four semis. The driver of the semi, 23 year old Cuban native and Houston resident Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos appeared before a judge Saturday but will be formally advised of his charges this Wednesday. According to one witness who saw him driving erratically and speeding down out of the foothills west of Denver, Aguilera-Mederos had a “wide-eyed, terrified look” on his face. Aguilera-Mederos told investigators he closed his eyes before the violent collision, expecting to die. Authorities say the driver sped past a runaway truck ramp just before the deadly crash. Aguilera-Mederos claims his brakes failed. His bond is set at $400,000.00.

