Volunteers Needed in Carbondale

The Town of Carbondale is looking for volunteers to help senior citizens at this time of crisis. The recently formed Carbondale emergency task force is on a mission to recruit volunteers for a wide range of important functions. They need runners who can perform errands and deliver things like groceries and medicine. “Care callers” are needed as well to make phone calls to older folks just to check in and say hello and make sure they’re okay. The task force could also use anyone with specialized skills that would be willing to help serve the senior community and those that are self-quarantined. If you’d like to volunteer for the Carbondale Emergency Task Force call Sarah Jane Johnson at 310-854-2408.

