Voters Approve Sale of MOC to RFTA

The City of Glenwood Springs can now sell the Municipal Operations Center to the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority. In yesterday’s special election, Glenwood voters approved ballot question A, 1019 for to 454 against. Mayor Jonathan Godes says the price and the contract have already been worked out with RFTA. In a letter of agreement, RFTA has agreed to purchase the property and building “as-is” for 1.2 million dollars. The nearly 20-year-old building was deemed unsafe. It’s only been used lately to store equipment. RFTA has plans for the 19-acre property that include expanding the maintenance facility and possibly improving the trail along the riverwalk.

Like this: Like Loading...