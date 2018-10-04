Water Main Break at the Basalt Roaring Fork Apartments

Basalt—Almost all of the 77 residents displaced from their apartments in Basalt by the broken water main have a place to stay. All but 10 people will be staying with friends or relatives in the community. Officials are making arrangements for the others to make sure they’re taken care of while the extensive repair work goes on. Authorities say it’s going to take several weeks to repair the damage that is estimated to be in the millions of dollars. Basalt Fire Chief Scott Thompson says a water pipe for the Roaring Fork Apartment building’s fire suppression system ruptured and collapsed on the first floor. The company that installed the system in the new, four-story building, RealAmerica of Indianapolis, is working with authorities in the investigation and is helping all displaced residents. The 56 unit apartment complex opened four months ago.

