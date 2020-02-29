Wax On, Wax Off for Ski Racers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – The ski racing community is backing away from something that has long made athletes go faster but is also raising environmental concerns – fluorinated waxes. The waxes contain PFAS, a class of chemicals used in household products that have turned up in public drinking systems and private wells and are linked to health problems. Next season, the International Ski Federation will ban such waxes in all disciplines. Nordiq Canada is the governing body for cross-country skiing and prohibited some fluorinated waxes in most races this season. And the Norwegian Ski Association banned the use of fluorinated glide wax for all athletes under age 16 two years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...