West Slope Water Released at Headwaters to Help Fish

Hot Sulphur Springs—Conditions at the headwaters of the Colorado River were starting to get low and way too warm, which spelled trouble for trout. That’s why the Colorado River District coordinated water releases with local governments and federal agencies to cool things down. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Reclamation and the river district nearly doubled an important segment of the river near Hot Sulphur Springs from 35 cubic feet per second to 75 cfs. Lately, daytime temperatures in the water have been creeping up to dangerous levels of around 60 degrees. The water was released from Granby Reservoir, which is usually set aside to boost flows of the Colorado River near Grand Junction.

Like this: Like Loading...