Western Slope Fires, Danger Getting National Attention

MEEKER—More firefighting resources are coming to the Western Slope to help battle a couple of wildfires in Rio Blanco County. A 20-person hot shot crew from Oregon arrived yesterday to help with the Moore Canyon Fire west of Grand Junction. An air tanker was sent to the 185 acre Fawn Creek Fire outside of Meeker and the Stewart Fire on Piceance Creek has burned over 100 acres. Rocky Mountain Area Communication Center Public Information Officer Larry Helmerick says as hot, dry, windy conditions persist, more resources and aircraft are expected to be sent to Western Colorado from other parts of the country. A Type-2 Incident Management Team arrived in Meeker today to take command. Another Red Flag warning is in effect for the region.

