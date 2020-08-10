8:30PM Update: Coffee Pot Road is also closed.

6:30 PM Update: Eastbound I-70 is open to Glenwood, but still closed from Exit 116 to Exit 140 (Glenwood to Gypsum). Indications are, it could be a couple days before the road reopens.

CDOT recommends that travelers use highways to the south of I-70 while detouring:

– Travelers heading westbound on I-70 can use US 24, CO 91, or CO 9 to US 285 US 50 and continue west.

– Motorists headed east on I-70 can travel on US 50 to travel east towards US 24, CO 91 or CO 9 to return to I-70 eastbound, or continue east on 285 to the Denver metro area.

– Motorists can take a northern detour of CO 131 to US 40 to CO 139. Please note that while CO 13 is open at this time, it is not a recommended detour due to construction. *Oversize commercial vehicles is not allowed due to construction conditions on CO 13.

-Highway 82 over Independence Pass is also not a recommended detour

5:30PM Update: Glenwood Springs—The Grizzly Creek Wildfire is spreading at a high rate of speed. In just a short time the fire has grown from 250 acres to over 14-hundred acres. Additional air support is coming from Pocatello, Idaho and Phoenix, Arizona. No evacuations have been ordered as the fire, which started around 1:30 this afternoon, has climbed up the canyon walls and is burning on mostly forest service land. The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit has taken command of the incident. I-70 will be closed for an extended time in both directions from Gypsum to Glenwood Springs.

4:00PM Update: Glenwood Springs—The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon has now burned over 250 acres and is being attacked by ground and air crews. A heavy air tanker from Casper, Wyoming has been called in to help fight the fire along with water dropping helicopters. The fire erupted around 1:30 this afternoon and is rapidly spreading up the mountain burning Spruce, Oak and Pinion Juniper trees. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. I-70 is closed in both directions from Gypsum to Glenwood Springs. Officials have no idea how long the interstate will be closed. In addition to the fire, intermittent power outages are occurring all over Glenwood Springs. Authorities aren’t sure if the outages are related to the fire.

Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire in Glenwood Canyon that appeared to start in the area of Grizzly Creek this afternoon. The fire was first reported to us around 1:30 this afternoon.

I-70 is closed from Glenwood (Mile 116) to Dotsero (Mile 133).

Intermittent power outages have been reported in Glenwood since the fire started.

It’s not known how large the fire is, or when I-70 might reopen.

We will update this story as it develops.

