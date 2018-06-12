Woman Charged for Sparking Gore Creek Fire

East Vail—A campfire above the Gore Creek Trailhead in East Vail quickly turned into a small wildfire yesterday. The fire near the Gore Creek Campground burned close to an acre before emergency officials were able to snuff it out. No one was evacuated from the campground and no structures were in danger. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office issued a summons to a woman, charging her with a class 2 misdemeanor count of ‘firing woods or prairie.’ Officials say most human-caused fires in the Rocky Mountain Region are caused by escaped debris burns, equipment, vehicles, target shooting and unattended campfires.

