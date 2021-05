RIFLE—A woman’s body was discovered north of Rifle Wednesday afternoon. According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in a field about 100 yards west of Highway 13 near mile marker 3. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire is conducting an autopsy to determine cause of death. Once positive identification is made and the next of kin has been notified, more information will be released to the public.

