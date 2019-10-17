Wooden Buffalos on the Auction Block

Glenwood Springs—If you have room for a wooden buffalo or two or maybe a small herd in your yard, make an offer. The city of Glenwood Springs has put the entire family of nine wooden pallet buffaloes that have been on display at the 6th Street roundabout up for auction. The smallest is 5″ by 5″. The big buff is 7″ by 5.9″. They were all designed and handcrafted by local Glenwood Springs artists, Krzysztof and Noemi Kosmowski earlier this year. The buffaloes were temporary art pieces until the permanent landscaping began on the new roundabout. You can make an offer through an online auction at publicsurplus.com. The bidding ends October 30th at 4 pm.

