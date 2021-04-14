The Wrong Way Driver in Monday’s Glenwood Canyon Pile Up, Remains in Critical Condition

GLENWOOD SPRINGS – The woman who triggered Monday night’s horrible, five-vehicle pile up near Dotsero was driving west on I-70 but on the eastbound side. According to reports from the Colorado State Patrol, the 46 year old Lafayette, Colorado woman is fighting for her life. She was airlifted from Valley View Hospital to Denver Health with multiple, critical injuries. A 65 year old man from Gypsum also suffered serious injuries in the accident that closed eastbound I-70 for over five hours. Accident reports indicate the woman was headed the wrong way in her Lexus SUV when she crashed head-on into the driver’s side of a pick up truck. Two semis were also part of the wreckage. Other drivers escaped with minor injuries. Authorities are still trying to figure out how the woman in the Lexus ended up on the wrong side of the interstate.

