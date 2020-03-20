Open for Business

  • If you are a local business that is lucky enough to be open, we want to help you get the word out. Fill out this form to be added to our Open for Business page and we'll also mention you on the air from time to time. There are two rules: 1) Local businesses only. That means any business (that satisfies rule number 2) from Eagle to Parachute along I-70, Glenwood to Aspen and Carbondale to Redstone. 2) Only businesses that we are legally allowed to advertise on the air. Being a federally licensed business, we cannot advertise anything that is illegal at the federal level.
  • You can say anything you'd like here. We suggest you include special hours and any rules your customers need to follow.
  • If potential customers can call you for more information, enter your number here. Otherwise, leave this field blank

  • The last few fields are for our information so we know who to contact if we have questions. We require your email but not your telephone. Make sure the information you enter is accurate, as we verify all submissions.
  • Examples: Restaurant, Retail... Tip: Choose the one that best describes you