Your Brand of Country, KMTS
The most listened to radio station from Rifle to Aspen
Skip to content
Home
Listen Live
COVID-19
Open for Business
Online Gatherings
News
Sports
Contact
Advertise
Teresa Cotton
Connections
Calendar
Open for Business
If you are a local business that is lucky enough to be open, we want to help you get the word out. Fill out this form to be added to our
Open for Business page
and we'll also mention you on the air from time to time. There are two rules: 1) Local businesses only. That means any business (that satisfies rule number 2) from Eagle to Parachute along I-70, Glenwood to Aspen and Carbondale to Redstone. 2) Only businesses that we are legally allowed to advertise on the air. Being a federally licensed business, we cannot advertise anything that is illegal at the federal level.
What is the name of the business
*
What city or town are you located
*
What is the business' street address
Your message to potential customers
*
You can say anything you'd like here. We suggest you include special hours and any rules your customers need to follow.
Business Telephone Number
If potential customers can call you for more information, enter your number here. Otherwise, leave this field blank
The last few fields are for our information so we know who to contact if we have questions. We require your email but not your telephone. Make sure the information you enter is accurate, as we verify all submissions.
What is your business category?
*
Examples: Restaurant, Retail... Tip: Choose the one that best describes you
Website
Your name
*
First
Last
Phone
Email
*
Enter Email
Confirm Email
Consent
*
I agree to the agreement below
By submitting this form, you give us permission to share the information you entered above on our website and on the air.
CAPTCHA
Share this:
Tweet
Print
More
Like this:
Like
Loading...
Bookmarks
Latest KMTS newscast
Latest KMTS sportscast
Search for:
Log in
Copyright ©
Terms and Conditions of use
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Your Brand of Country, KMTS
%d
bloggers like this: