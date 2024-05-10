Information on Jack’s Jabbour’s Memorial Service

Jack’s memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 31 starting at 1:00 PM at New Hope Church in New Castle. If you are planning to attend, make sure to arrive early, as the venue will probably reach its maximum capacity.

There is a possibility that there will be a webcast of the service. We will share details when we know for sure.

Jack’s full memorial can be found here: postindependent.com/news/obituaries/obituary-jack-jabbour

Jack’s many articles written following sports broadcasts can be found here: kmts.com/author/jack-jabbour

During Jack’s recovery from COVID-19, he wrote a blog describing his experiences. You can read that blog here: covidtrain.wordpress.com

