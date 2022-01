Everyone is talking about the Cody Johnson show at Grand Juncton’s Las Colonias Park on May 20.

Until Friday morning, you can register to win tickets on the KMTS Facebook Page, listen for how you can register to win tickets on the air, and you can buy tickets before they go on sale to the public!

To buy presale tickets, just click the picture below and enter the code “TILYOUCANT”

Tickets go on sale to everyone Friday, January 21 at 10:00 AM.

