27th Street Bridge in Glenwood Springs Re-Opened, But Expect Delays in the Morning

Update: At 8PM the 27th street bridge has been reopened.

Tomorrow (08/31) expect one lane of traffic with alternating directions between 9AM & 1PM while crews install a temporary barrier.

27th Street Bridge is closed in both directions due to a semi-truck that is stuck on the guardrail. There is currently no estimated time for reopening. Significant traffic delays are anticipated. Please plan extra travel time. Use 8th Street detour for alternate access to Midland Ave. or to CO-82.

