On Monday April 4th the Town of Silt will be doing a paving project on 9th street. 9th Street will be closed from the roundabout to Orchard Ave till at least Wednesday night. Crews are milling the old road off and laying a new asphalt road. Detours will be in place for the duration of the project.

Also on Monday crews will finish the asphalt patching on 7th and 13th and complete those projects.

Any questions please call Town Hall 970-876-2353

