Castle Creek Bridge/Hallam Project:–Work hours are from 7am to 7pm Monday through Friday, with some Saturday work from time to time.

–April 6 – May 6

Day & Night: Inbound traffic on Hallam to 6th Street (one way), outbound on traffic on 5th Street (one way) to Hallam Street

From the press release: “Emergency service vehicles will use the same routes as general traffic. Motorists are reminded to move over for EMS. Anyone who blocks emergency services vehicles is subject to citation and fines. Blocking intersections will not be tolerated.”

–May 7 – June 11

Day: Inbound traffic on Hallam, outbound traffic on Power Plant. Periodic holds on inbound traffic for outbound RFTA.

Night & Weekend: Inbound traffic on Hallam, outbound traffic use 6th (one way) to Smuggler to 8th (one way) to Hallam.

-NO WORK June 12 – August 12 Day & Night: Normal traffic configuration

–August 13 – October

Day: Inbound traffic on Hallam, outbound traffic on Power Plant. Periodic holds on inbound traffic for outbound RFTA.

Night: Two-way traffic resumes to normal configuration.

Like this: Like Loading...