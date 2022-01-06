CDOT will Close Vail Pass for Safety & Winter Maintenance Today

There will be a planned safety closure for I-70 over Vail Pass today, (Thursday January 6th), beginning at approximately 1pm.

Crews will be conducting winter maintenance operations to keep up with the incoming snow falls. The closure is expected to last into late afternoon depending on weather conditions while work is underway.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at the main Vail Exit (MM176), with commercial motor vehicle traffic being stopped at the East Vail Exit (MM180). CMV drivers traveling eastbound will also have the option of parking at the Dotsero parking lot (MM 133).

Westbound traffic will be stopped at Copper Mountain (MM195).

Updates will be posted on COtrip.org.

