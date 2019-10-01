Emergency Closure of Forest Road #504 & Trail #1940 due to the Granite Lake Fire

The Granite Lake Fire is burning in a remote area of the Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness approximately 13 miles southeast of Meredith, Colorado. It was caused by lightning and was first detected on September 21.

Effective immediately, the White River National Forest has issued an Emergency Area Closure for public safety in the vicinity of the Granite Lake Fire. Forest Road #504 is closed at the junction of 504/504.1E to the end, and Trail #1940 is closed from the South Fork Trailhead to the top of South Fork Pass.

This closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Fire Update: Despite high winds throughout the area, the Granite Lake Fire remains at approximately 695 acres. No significant additional growth has been observed.

