Flash Flood Warning Issued for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar & Surrounding Area, Glenwood Canyon Now Open

Update: 6:28PM, After a 2 hour closure Glenwood Canyon has reopened and traffic is moving. The National Weather service has kept the Flash Flood Warning in place until 7:15PM, and CDOT will keep crews on stand by to close the canyon again if needed.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning that is expected to expire at approximately 7:15pm this evening.

Due to the Flash Flood Warning being issued, Glenwood Canyon is now closed between Glenwood Springs, and Dotsero.

Expect the “northern detour” (Hwy 13 to US40, to Hwy 9) to be put in place shortly.

