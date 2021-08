After being closed for a little more then 36 hours, Glenwood Canyon opened this morning at 5:18AM.

Crews did have to clear some small slides after a Thursday full of rain, but no major slides or damage occoured.

CDOT reminds every one that the canyon can still be closed for safety concerns when need. Please check the road status on cotrip.org and check the weather forecast before traveling through Glenwood Canyon.

