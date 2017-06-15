Grand Avenue Bridge Project Update – 6th and Laurel Roundabout

North-leg of Sixth and Laurel Roundabout Begins June 19

Beginning, Monday, June 19 for approximately two months, crews will begin work on the north-leg of the new Sixth and Laurel roundabout.

The following week, Monday, June 26, Laurel will become one-way northbound. Motorists wishing to access Sixth Street and CO-82 from Laurel Street and surrounding neighborhoods should use Linden Street as a detour route.

The City parking lot next to Subway will be closed. Pedestrian access will be maintained during this time.

Pedestrian Bridge Nighttime Detours Week of June 19

Monday, June 19 through Friday night, June 23 from 8 PM to 6 AM, pedestrians will be detoured on the existing temporary walkway that is cantilevered on the GAB.

Nightly Sixth Street Lane Closures

Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22 from 8 PM to 6 AM, anticipate lane closures on Sixth Street between Pine and Laurel streets. Access to Maple Street will be closed during this time.

I-70 Exit 116 Eastbound On-ramp Closures

The Exit 116 eastbound off-ramp is OPEN during this time.

The I-70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp will be CLOSED from 5:30 AM to 9:30 AM, Monday through Friday. For I-70 eastbound access, motorists are advised to use westbound I-70 to Exit 114 and turn around at the interchange.

On the GAB

Anticipate intermittent lane closures on the GAB from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday.

Crews will be working downtown on the Seventh Street Station through the weekend. Have a great Strawberry Days weekend!

