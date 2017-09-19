Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – 09/19

TRAVEL ADVISORY

Interstate 70 Exit 116 (main Glenwood) Eastbound On-Ramp

CLOSED Sept. 20 through Sept. 30

GLENWOOD SPRINGS – The Colorado Department of Transportation announces that the Interstate 70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp will be CLOSED from Wednesday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 30. Motorists should use the I-70 Exit 114 (west Glenwood exit) for access to eastbound I-70.

“The ramp closure is necessary for crews to work on the concrete runway and ramp associated with the new Sixth and Laurel roundabout,” said Tom Newland, CDOT Project Public Information Manager. “This eastbound on-ramp closure is round-the-clock, while crews continue to make intersection improvements in the Exit 116 interchange.”

The Sixth and Laurel roundabout and Exit 116 improvements are part of the new Grand Avenue Bridge construction. The new Grand Avenue Bridge is anticipated to open to one-lane in each direction in November.

Project Contact Information

Hotline Call or Text: 970-618-9897

Email: info@grandavenuebridge.com

Web: grandavebridge.codot.gov

Facebook: facebook.com/GrandAveBridgeProject

Like this: Like Loading...