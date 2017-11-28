Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – 11/28

GAB Project Update:

We’re not done yet – here’s a look at December construction activities:

Night Work Begins on Eighth and Ninth streets

Monday night, Dec. 4 from 8 PM to 6 AM, crews will begin removing traffic signals on Eighth and Ninth streets. Night work will continue each evening for approximately two weeks.

Eighth Street and Ninth Street One-Night Closure

During the two week night work period, anticipate Eighth and Ninth streets between Cooper and Grand avenues and Colorado and Grand avenues to be closed for one night. Check out our Facebook page for more details.

GAB and Sixth Street Lane Closures

Anticipate lane closures on the GAB and on Sixth Street daily during off-peak times. Crews are working on the islands near the roundabout and removing overhangs on the GAB.

Downtown Paver Update

Crews are continuing work on the west wing street and anticipate removing cones this week. Concrete for the east side is poured, and masons will begin installing bricks on the east side Monday, Dec. 4.

North Causeway Removal

Crews are removing the north causeway over the next few months. Be aware of work on the riverbank if you’re boating this winter.

Like this: Like Loading...