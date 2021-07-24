Highway 133 is closed in both directions due to a Rockslide

Update: At 6:45AM this morning Sunday (7/25) crews were able to open Hwy 133 at MM50.

The single lane closure at MM53 is still in place from the mudslide on Thursday.

Please Drive Carefully.

Hwy 133 is closed in both directions between Redstone and McClure pass at MM50 due to a rock slide.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

This slide is a new slide, not related to the slide from a few days ago which still has one lane closed around MM53, which is north of Redstone.

