Update (7/21 7:45 AM): Highway 133 is open with one lane of alternating traffic. Delays are expected as cleanup continues.

Update: At 11:35 Crews have moved the closure to the Redstone Blvd intersection. All lanes are blocked due to the mudslide.

Hwy 133 between MM53 & 54 is closed due to a mudslide just north of the Redstone Campground.

From the initial reports it looks like the slide is about 100 yards long, and about 3 feet deep.

Like this: Like Loading...