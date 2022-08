Update: I-70 reopened through Glenwood Canyon at approximately 10:00PM.

At approximately 6:00PM the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn scar.

I-70 will remain closed through Glenwood Canyon until the weather system has passed.

CDOT still recommends the “Northern Detour” to get around the closure. Highway 13, to US40, to Highway 9.

We will update as more information becomes available.

