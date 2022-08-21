I-70 Closed Through Glenwood Canyon Due to Flash Flood Warning

Update: Both directions reopened around 4:45.
At approximately 1:45 PM the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn scar.
I-70 will remain closed through Glenwood Canyon until the weather system has passed. Currently, the Flash Flood Warning expires at 4:30 PM this afternoon.
CDOT still recommends the “Northern Detour” to get around the closure. Highway 13, to US40, to Highway 9.
We will update as more information becomes available.
