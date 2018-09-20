Update: I-70 East Bound Closed

Update: As of 4:30PM the traffic back-up has disappeared and it looks as if things have opened completely, however we have not received the “official” word that both lanes of I-70 eastbound have opened.

As of 3:00PM traffic is still backed up to about the hanging lake exit, but one lane is open completely.

As of 1:30PM one lane is open on eastbound I-70 at mile marker 125. Traffic is slow and backed up to approximately Grizzly Creek.

I-70 East Bound is closed at mile marker 125, the Hanging Lake exit. Due to a spilled load of hay.

There is no estimated time for I-70 eastbound to be re-opened.

