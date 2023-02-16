I-70 Eastbound Now Open Through Glenwood Canyon

Update: At 4:45PM CDOT was able to open Eastbound I-70 after clearing the accident from the roadway.

Anticipate heavy traffic while the backed up traffic makes its way through the canyon.

Please drive carefully.

Thursday (2/16) at approximately 2PM, CDOT once again had to close Eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to another accident.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of Eastbound I-70 at this time.

We will update as more information becomes available.

