I-70 Eastbound On & Off Ramps Now Open at Glenwood Springs

Update: As of 4:50PM crews have reopened the eastbound on & off ramps at the Glenwood Springs interchange (MM116).

Please drive carefully.

The eastbound on & off ramps at Glenwood Springs (MM116) will be closed for an extended amount of time due to a semi rolling over as it was trying to make the turn onto the eastbound on-ramp.

There is no estimated time for re-opening of the eastbound ramps.

If you need to go eastbound on I-70 or exit at Glenwood if you’re traveling Eastbound use the West Glenwood on ramps for the duration of this closure.

