I-70 Eastbound Open at New Castle after Being Closed most of the Afternoon

Update: At approximately 4:30PM CDOT opened eastbound I-70 at New Castle. Law enforcement had to complete a lengthy investigation after the crash that involved high speeds.

Slow traffic will remain in the area for a short time. Please drive carefully.

Around 12:00PM this afternoon CDOT closed Eastbound I-70 at New Castle to an accident just east of the New Castle.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the crash.

Traffic continues to backup due to the closure, Highway 6 is the detour. Exit at Silt or New Castle to continue east.

There is no anticipated time for eastbound I-70 to reopen.

We will update as more information becomes available.

