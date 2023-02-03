I-70 Eastbound Open at New Castle after Being Closed most of the Afternoon

Update:  At approximately 4:30PM CDOT opened eastbound I-70 at New Castle.  Law enforcement had to complete a lengthy investigation after the crash that involved high speeds.

Slow traffic will remain in the area for a short time.  Please drive carefully.

 

Around 12:00PM this afternoon CDOT closed Eastbound I-70 at New Castle to an accident just east of the New Castle.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the crash.

Traffic continues to backup due to the closure, Highway 6 is the detour.  Exit at Silt or New Castle to continue east.

There is no anticipated time for eastbound I-70 to reopen.

We will update as more information becomes available.

%d bloggers like this: