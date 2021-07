CDOT crews have opened eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Traffic can now utilize I-70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for the first time in over 48 hours.

A reminder CDOT will close the canyon for safety if a flash flood warning is issued by the national weather service.

Currently the Glenwood Canyon area is under a flash flood watch until 9PM tonight.

Please drive carefully, and say thank you to any CDOT crews you happen to see.

