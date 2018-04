-Crews will be working on the Westbound I-70 bridge over the Colorado river 1 mile west of exit 90.

-Expect I-70 traffic through the work zone to be reduced to one lane each direction in the eastbound lanes. This pattern will stay in place 24 hours a day 7 days a week during the project. Speeds will be reduced to 45 MPH through the work zone.

-Work will continue through October of this Year.

