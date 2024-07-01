Mud Slide on Highway 133, has been cleared

UPDATE: As of 5:30PM, according to CDOT the mudslide has been cleared and the road has been reopened.

Please Drive carefully, and watchout for debris on our mountain roadways.

This afternoon a mudslide occurred between Cherokee Lane and Redstone Boulevard (approximately MM 56) on Southbound Highway 133.

There is one lane open, with alternating traffic in each direction.

Expect delays and reduced speeds as crews clean up and evaluate the area.

We update as new information becomes available.

