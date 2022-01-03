Planned Closure for I-70 In Eagle County

I-70 will be closed for vehicle recovery tomorrow, (Tuesday, Jan 4th) in Eagle County.

-The westbound closure will happen in the morning, beginning at 9AM work will continue until approximately 1pm. The closure will be from Wolcott (Exit 157) to Eagle (Exit 147). Highway 6 will be the detour during this closure.

-The eastbound closure will happen in the afternoon, from approximately 1PM to 5PM. The closure will be from Gypsum (Exit 140) to Eagle (Exit 147). Highway 6 will be the detour during this closure.

-Crews will be removing vehicles from the medians and side of the road before the next round of storms later this week.

