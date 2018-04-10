Roadwork On Two Rivers Road In Basalt

Roadwork on Two Rivers Road will begin on Monday, April 16, 2018 with an expected completion by Friday, June 15, 2018.

This project is part of the construction plan with Roaring Fork Conservancy’s River Center to add parking, traffic control features, and a realignment of Two Rivers road.

The roadwork will take place between Homestead and the Midland Spur (please see attached traffic control plan) and will entail one lane, two way traffic 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Traffic patterns will be controlled by light with both timing and stacking controls.

Please call (970) 927-1290 with questions.

