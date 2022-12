Good Thursday Morning,

The black ice is out in force this morning.

From New Castle East I-70 is very icy with snow packed spots.

I-70 Eastbound is closed at the continental divide. US40 is completely closed over Rabbit Ears Pass. US24 is closed Eastbound 10 miles before Redcliff due to an accident.

Hwy 82 is icy and snow packed.

Traffic is moving very slow, please drive careful if you have to be out and about today.

