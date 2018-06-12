Wednesday Night Work on Highway 82

[Northbound in the following press release is actually westbound or down-valley Highway 82.]

On Wednesday, June 13 from approximately 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. crews will be striping an extension to the northbound (sic) bus bypass lane on CO-82 south of Blake Avenue (Roaring Fork Marketplace). Lane closures will be in effect for approximately a mile on northbound (sic) CO-82. Work is weather dependent.

The new configuration will extend the existing bus bypass lane by approximately a quarter mile. The extension will assist RFTA in maintaining efficient operations during peak travel periods. The lane will be authorized for bus use, emergency service vehicles and right turns only.

