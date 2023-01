Update: As of 5PM CDOT has opened I-70 westbound. Please drive carefully.

At approximately 4PM, an accident occurred around the New Castle off ramp on I-70 Westbound.

Shortly after CDOT closed the left lane between New Castle and Silt.

At 4:15 CDOT closed I-70 westbound completely at New Castle.

The current detour is Highway 6.

Expect delays and slow traffic on I-70 and Highway 6.

There is no estimated time for the interstate to be reopened.

