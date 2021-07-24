Westbound I-70 Open Through Glenwood Canyon

As of 4:30AM Saturday(7/24) morning CDOT was able to open the Westbound lanes of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Eastbound will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time, as Engineers and crews survey and determine the status of the structure under the eastbound lanes.

3 drainages were impacted by the rain storms on Thursday afternoon. There was significant debris flow in the canyon that contributed to the extended closure over the last few days.

We will update as soon as new information becomes available.

Like this: Like Loading...