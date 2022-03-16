Update: Westbound I-70 Open Just East of Glenwood Canyon

Update: As of 1:30PM I-70 Westbound has been opened, traffic is still slow in the area, but should be flowing normally within the hour.

Please drive carefully, and watch for crews continuing to work in the area.

Westbound I-70 remains closed due to a tractor trailer crash earlier this morning. Eastbound I-70 is open with one lane. The closure is between exit MM133 (Dotsero) and MM 129 (Bair Ranch). This will be an extended closure for the majority of the day. The recommended detour for westbound traffic is US 40, Steamboat to Craig.

As a reminder, Cottonwood Pass is closed. Do not attempt to use. And, of course Independence pass is closed for the season as well.

We will update as more information becomes available.

