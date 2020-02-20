15 Local Wrestlers will be Competing at the State Meet

DENVER—The Rifle High School wrestling team got a police escort as the buses headed to Denver for the three day State High School meet at the Pepsi Center. The Bears’ grapplers vying for medals include; Hunter Bercher,106 lbs., Caleb Gieselman, 120 lbs., Cauy Smith, 126 lbs., Talon Cordova, 132 lbs., Bryce Rowley, 138 lbs., Dillon Tiffany, 160 lbs., Alex Guardado, 195 lbs. and Alejandro Robles, 285 lbs. The Glenwood Demons have two wrestlers competing at state; Eric Krauth, 138 lbs. and Amos Wilson, 182 lbs. Three athletes from Grand Valley are hoping to bring back medals including Hector De La Cruz at 126 lbs, 152 pounder Conrad Demann and Hayden Grice in the 285 pound class. The Basalt Longhorns are represented in Class 3A by Ruben Samuelson in the 170 pound division while 285 pound Ernesto Lopez has high hopes of making a podium appearance. The medal matches will take place Saturday.

