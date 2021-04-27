3A Regional Volleyball Brackets

Saturday, May 1st

REGION A #1 Eaton, #16 Vanguard, #24 BASALT

REGION B #2 Montezuma Cortez, #15 Manitou Springs, #23 Delta

REGION C #3 Sterling, #14 Centauri, #22 Eagle Ridge Academy

REGION D #4 Lamar, #13 Platte Valley, #21 Pagosa Springs

REGION E #5 University, #12 Middle Park, #20 Highland

REGION F #5 Bayfield, #11 Resurrection Christian, #19 DSST-Byers

REGION G #7 DSST-Montview, #10 Prospect Ridge, #18 Saint Mary’s

REGION H #8 Alamosa, #9 Lutheran, #17 Liberty Common

Regional winners will advance to the state tournament scheduled for May 12th and 13th at World Arena in Colorado Springs.

