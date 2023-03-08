4A Ice Hockey State Championship Cheyenne Mountain vs Glenwood Springs

Two evenly matched teams meet for the 4A Highschool Hockey State Championship.

Cheyenne Mountain (17-3-1)

and

Glenwood Springs (17-4)

Meet at Magnus Arena.

We will Be bringing you updates on the game throughout the evening.

At the end of the 1st period Cheyenne Mountain and Glenwood Springs are tied at 0-0.

At the end of the 2nd period Cheyenne Mountain and Glenwood Springs remain tied at 0-0.

At the end of the 3rd period Cheyenne Mountain and Glenwood Springs remain tied at 0-0. Overtime hockey coming up.

After the first overtime period the score remains tied at 0.

After the 2nd overtime period the score remains tied at 0.

In the 3rd overtime, Cheyenne Mountain scores the only goal of the game on a desperation turnaround shot.

The game didn’t end the way we wanted it too, but it is still an amazing season for the Glenwood Springs Demons.

Final score after triple overtime, Cheyenne Mountain 1 Glenwood Springs 0.

