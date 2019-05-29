4A Western Slope All Conference Baseball Team Announced

(local players only)
First Team All Conference / Honorable Mention
Glenwood Demons
Tyler Dollahan, Sr.—Catcher
Sebastian “Chano” Gonzalez, Sr.—Shortstop/Pitcher
Dylan Lee, Sr.—-1st base/Pitcher
Honorable Mention
Garrett Dollahan, Soph.—Right field
Wheatley Nieslanik, Soph.—Pitcher/Third Base
Cole Houston, Jr. —Center field/Pitcher
Ash Stolley, Jr.—Left field
Rifle Bears
Derek Wagler, Jr.—Shortstop/Pitcher
Randy Starks, Sr.—Pitcher/Catcher
Eddie Medina, Sr.—Pitcher/Catcher/Third base
Honorable Mention
Levi Warfel, Jr.—Center field
Wyatt Warfel, Sr.—First base
Coach of the Year—Nate Porter, Palisade
Player of the Year—Stevenson Reynolds, SS/Pitcher, Palisade
Pitcher of the Year—Cavan Powlowski, Palisade