4A Western Slope All Conference Baseball Team Announced

Posted on May 29, 2019 by Ron Milhorn

(local players only)

First Team All Conference / Honorable Mention

Glenwood Demons

Tyler Dollahan, Sr.—Catcher

Sebastian “Chano” Gonzalez, Sr.—Shortstop/Pitcher

Dylan Lee, Sr.—-1st base/Pitcher

Honorable Mention

Garrett Dollahan, Soph.—Right field

Wheatley Nieslanik, Soph.—Pitcher/Third Base

Cole Houston, Jr. —Center field/Pitcher

Ash Stolley, Jr.—Left field

Rifle Bears

Derek Wagler, Jr.—Shortstop/Pitcher

Randy Starks, Sr.—Pitcher/Catcher

Eddie Medina, Sr.—Pitcher/Catcher/Third base

Honorable Mention

Levi Warfel, Jr.—Center field

Wyatt Warfel, Sr.—First base

Coach of the Year—Nate Porter, Palisade

Player of the Year—Stevenson Reynolds, SS/Pitcher, Palisade

Pitcher of the Year—Cavan Powlowski, Palisade

