Local Sports
- KMTS BASKETBALL: DEVILS DROWN RIFLE BOYS WITH 3-POINT DELUGE; LADY BEARS WIN SIXTH STRAIGHT GYPSUM (1/11/18) – The students were standing, the crowd inside the gym known as the Devils’ Inferno was roaring with every possession, clutch free throw, or dramatic 3-pointer. The playoff atmosphere through the final minutes of Eagle Valley’s ten-point comeback for a 76-74 victory over the visiting Rifle boys challenged the fact that the two ...
- SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES Girls Rifle—-36 Palisade—–21 Boys Palisade—44 Rifle—–42 Friday games Roaring Fork at Delta 5:30 Girls, 7pm Boys NBA Utah at Denver COLLEGE BASKETBALL Men Colorado—90 #4 Arizona State—81 OT NFL / GRUDEN BACK TO THE RAIDERS ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders are set to bring Jon Gruden back for a second stint as coach. A person with knowledge of the ...
- Nuggets Over Utah Jazz 107-83 DENVER (AP) – Jamal Murray was given the job as Denver’s starting point guard before the season began. He is proving to be a worthy choice. Murray scored 13 of his 22 points in the first quarter and the Nuggets overcame the ejection of Nikola Jokic to beat the Utah Jazz 107-83 on Tuesday night. Murray has ...
- SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES Girls Glenwood Springs—43 Greeley West—28 Boys Glenwood Springs—59 Greeley West—58 Montrose—53 Coal Ridge—49 WRESTLING Glenwood Springs—47 Battle Mountain—24 Green Mountain—66 Rifle—-9 COLLEGE FOOTBALL / CSU RAMS Colorado State is playing in its fifth consecutive bowl game but has lost in its ...
- KMTS BASKETBALL: THRILLING FINISH KEYS TOURNEY SWEEP OF EAGLES GLENWOOD SPRINGS (12/7/17) — Perennial 3A state champion contending Faith Christian was cruising to a double-digit victory over Glenwood Springs in the opener of the boys Demon Invitational Thursday when the unexpected happened – in stages, concluding with Aaron Smith’s buzzer-beating layup for a 58-56 win. The Glenwood girls had polished off the Eagles ...
- Glenwood Demons Last Football Game Canceled (KMTS TO COVER RIFLE-PALISADE LEAGUE TITLE GAME) Glenwood Springs—The Glenwood Demons varsity football season is officially over. The Demons, hoping to play one last game this Friday night against the Eagle Valley Devils in Gypsum, learned today the game has been forfeited. Glenwood Springs High School Athletic Director Craig Denney was informed that Eagle Valley’s once ...
- KMTS FOOTBALL: Demons Overcome Adversity to Win at Summit FRISCO (10/20/17) – If adversity reveals character, then the Glenwood Springs football team showed plenty in a 24-7 Western Slope League win at Summit Friday. Hours before what was going to be a playoff-tinged, third-place WSL showdown game, the Demons found that their four previous wins, including last week’s league victory over Battle Mountain, had been ...
- KMTS Game of the Week: Demons Survive Turnover Battle With Huskies GLENWOOD SPRINGS(10/13/17) – In a freaky Friday the 13th festival of miscues, the Glenwood Demons celebrated Homecoming by halting a three-game losing streak and handing Battle Mountain its fifth straight loss, 21-14. The two teams combined for a dozen fumbles, eighteen penalties, and eight turnovers. The decisive play of the game followed, naturally, an exchange of turnovers ...
- KMTS FOOTBALL: Wounded Demons Fall to Winless Pueblo Central PUEBLO (9/30/17) – The Glenwood Demons’ football team was off to the best start since the championship year of 2008, winning its first three games before stumbling against Colorado Springs Harrison. In that game, junior running back Luke Gair left the game after being undercut and landing hard on the artificial turf. Before losing 27-17 at ...
- KMTS FOOTBALL: Aspen Air Show Upsets Coal Ridge Homecoming in League Opener PEACH VALLEY (9/29/17) – In a spectacular first quarter that resembled video-game football, five of the first six possessions in the Aspen-Coal Ridge Western Slope League opener ended in touchdowns. But it was defense that decided the outcome in a scoreless fourth period when Aspen twice stopped Coal Ridge’s punishing ground game inside the five ...