AIR FORCE ACADEMY (AP) – The Air Force Academy has decided to part ways with men’s basketball coach Dave Pilipovich. The Falcons went 110-151 since Pilipovich took over midway through the 2011-12 season. Air Force has gone through seven straight losing seasons. The senior-laden team went 12-20 this season. Director of athletics Nathan Pine said the school will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.

