All of the Broncos QB’s Return to Action

ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Drew Lock and Brett Rypien returned to the Denver Broncos’ practice after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos also decided to isolate practice squad veteran Blake Bortles. All three quarterbacks were banned from last weekend’s game against the New Orleans Saints after failing to wear their masks around quarterback Jeff Driskel who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving. The Broncos returned rookie receiver Kendall Hinton to their practice squad. Hinton filled in for Lock on Sunday when he completed just one of nine passes and was intercepted twice. Lock praised Hinton for his emergency QB work Sunday.

